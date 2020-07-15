BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was severely injured in a recent hit and run in Baltimore.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Orleans Street on July 7 around 11:25 p.m. to investigate a report of an injured pedestrian.
The pedestrian, identified as Shannon Shepherd, 40, was taken to an area hospital.
Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, CRASH Team investigators assumed control of the investigation.
Investigators believe Shepherd was standing on Orleans Street near the northeast corner of the intersection with Chester Street when she was struck.
A vehicle, possibly traveling westbound, struck Shepherd, according to police.
Shepherd has not yet regained consciousness.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or simply dial 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.