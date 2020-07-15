Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 4-year-old boy who was last seen four months ago in Baltimore.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said 4-year-old Rasheed Khalib Mickens was last seen in Baltimore four months ago.
St Mary’s Co. Sheriff seeks missing 4yo last seen in Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/Oby1CNF12z
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 16, 2020
They did not provide a description of what Rasheed was last seen wearing or any additional details.
Anyone with information on Rasheed’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.