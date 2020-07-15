CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Reports 700+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Slightly Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing child, St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 4-year-old boy who was last seen four months ago in Baltimore.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said 4-year-old Rasheed Khalib Mickens was last seen in Baltimore four months ago.

They did not provide a description of what Rasheed was last seen wearing or any additional details.

Anyone with information on Rasheed’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply