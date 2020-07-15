Ravens, Pass Rusher Matthew Judon Fail To Reach Agreement On Long-Term DealThe Ravens top pass rusher from 2019 will play on the franchise tag in 2020 as the two sides couldn't come to a long-term agreement prior to today's 4 p.m. deadline.

Ravens Unable To Host Fans At Training Camp Due To COVID-19 PandemicThe Ravens announced Wednesday that the team will be unable to host fans at training camp this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'World TeamTennis Comes Down To One Point On Any Given Match': Former USTA President Katrina Adams Discusses Her Role As Analyst With WTT For CBS Sports NetworkThe former President, Chairperson and CEO of the USTA discusses the 2020 World TeamTennis season and what she has liked about it so far.

Outfielder Anthony Santander Returns To Orioles Workouts After COVID-19 QuarantineBaltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has returned to workouts two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.