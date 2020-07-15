Comments
LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a robbery at a Royal Farms in Laurel overnight.
An officer conducted a business check at the Royal Farms on Laurel Meade Road at around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.
While talking to the clerk, the clerk said the business had been robbed around 20 minutes before. The clerk said the suspect came into the business, pulled up his shirt, and revealed a handgun in his waistband.
He then went behind the counter and stole merchandise, then fled on foot.
The Commercial & Bank Robbery Unit is investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.