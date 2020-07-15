LATEST:Gov. Larry Hogan Announces 47.5K Fraudulent Unemployment Claims Filed In Maryland Totaling $501M
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a triple shooting in northwest Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Police were called just after 8 p.m. to the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Two of the victims are listed in good condition, and the third victim is listed in serious condition.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

