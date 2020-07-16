Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured two others Wednesday evening in northwest Baltimore.
A 2008 Acura sedan was driving in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue at around 11:50 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole, police said.
The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the car, a 20-year-old man, was ejected from the car during the crash.
He died from his injuries at the scene.
A second car was struck by debris from the initial crash, sending the second driver to a hospital for treatment as well.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Detectives are asking any witnesses to call 410-396-2606.