URBANA, Md. (WJZ) — Three teens are charged with allegedly vandalizing the Villages of Urbana Community Pool and several other areas last week.
A 13-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old allegedly spray-painted graffiti on a sidewalk, fence, street sign and mailbox on July 9. They later allegedly broke into then vandalized the Urbana Community Pool with spray-painted graffiti as well.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Officer was first called to the 8800 block of Lew Wallace Road. A similar call then came in for the pool on Harris Street. There the teens allegedly spray-painted the pool gate and other items. Authorities said several items were also missing.
Through an investigation and with the help of security footage, the teens were identified as suspects and charged on July 14.
The 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys were charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary and thefts under $1,500.
The 13-year-old girl was charged with fourth-degree burglary.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Deputy Abbasian at 301-600-4218. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 301-600-4131.