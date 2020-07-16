BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were shot in three separate shootings across Baltimore on Thursday night, according to police.

In southwest Baltimore, officers responded to an area hospital just after 9 p.m. for a report of walk-in shooting victims.

When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims were uncooperative with officers and refused to give any information.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 900 block of Walnut Street.

In west Baltimore, police were called to the 1600 block of Laurens Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

In east Baltimore, police were called just before 10 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Potomac Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 27 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and torso.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings should contact police immediately.