BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a man’s death earlier this year has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Preston Street on March 28, 2020 at 8:46 p.m. after a report of an assault.

A 23-year-old man was found unconscious at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital where he died the next day.

An autopsy was conducted and on July 15, 2020, investigators were notified that his death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate this incident.

