WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Over a dozen women have accused several members of the Washington Redskins’ staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by the Washington Post.
The Washington Post spoke to 15 woman who said they were harassed during their time working for the franchise.
The Washington Post details multiple allegations regarding unwanted advances and sexual comments made towards female reporters and staffers.
The allegations range from 2006 to 2019.
Most of the allegations include unwelcome comments or gestures of sexual nature and requests for the women to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients for sales deals, The Washington Post reports.
You can read the entire report in The Washington Post by clicking here.