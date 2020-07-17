Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Friday morning in southeast Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Low Street to assist the fire department around 7:48 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.