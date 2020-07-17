15 Former Female Washington Redskins Employees Report Being Sexually Harassed While They Worked For Team, WaPo ReportsOver a dozen women have accused several former members of the Washington Redskins' staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by The Washington Post.

'We're Going To Have To Bring Our Own Energy': Orioles Make Intrasquad Games As Real As Possible, Including With Pre-Recorded Crowd SoundsThe Baltimore Orioles are treating intrasquad games as if they were real as they gear up for the coronavirus-delayed start to the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Daughters Of O's Pitcher Tommy Milone Congratulate Dad On Making Big League Roster In Adorable VideoThe O's recently announced that veteran pitcher Tommy Milone will be on the Big League roster this year.

MEAC Suspends Fall Sports Season Due To COVID-19 PandemicThe MEAC announced it has decided to suspend all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.