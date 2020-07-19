Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) – Nacho Mama’s in Towson has closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time this month, according to the restaurant’s Facebook.
The employee last worked on Wednesday, July 15 and, out of precaution, the restaurant will be closed until the restaurant has been sanitized and all of the staff has been tested.
This is the second time the restaurant had to close due to the Coronavirus. On July 3, Nacho Mama’s in Towson had posted on their Facebook that an employee had tested positive and the restaurant closed.