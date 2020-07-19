Comments
DAYTON, Md. (WJZ) – One person is dead after a dirt bike crashed into a tree Saturday night, according to Howard County Police.
Around 7:22 p.m. on July 18, a Yamaha 125L dirt bike was traveling in the 5400 block of Green Bridge Road, at a paved access road for Pig Tail Recreation Area, when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree.
The driver of the dirt bike, identified as Cody Carroll Porter, 21, of Sykesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing, according to Howard County Police.
(This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for future updates.)