ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) – An early morning shooting has left one adult and one juvenile injured in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police.
Around 1:29 a.m., officers were called to the 4900 block of Hazelwood Avenue for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one adult man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body and one juvenile male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The juvenile male’s injuries were considered life-threatening.
Both were transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
(This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for future updates.)