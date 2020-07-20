BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is opening four cooling centers to help people deal with the heat as temperatures continue to stay in the 90s, along with extreme humidity.
The Recreation and Parks facilities serving as the cooling centers will utilize a screening process to help protect visitors from COVID-19.
“This unprecedented pandemic requires us to re-think the way we think about keeping our residents safe, while continuing to provide resources they need,” said County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch. “Asking residents to stay at home as much as possible is a great way to help contain the spread of the virus, but summer temperatures can make staying inside unbearable and dangerous for those without air conditioning.”
The cooling centers include:
- Back River Community Center in Essex
- South East Regional Recreation Center in Dundalk
- Randallstown Community Center in Randallstown
- North East Regional Recreation Center in Parkville
The cooling centers will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors must wear face coverings and practice social distancing while in the facilities.
Masks will be provided to visitors arriving without a face covering.
