ACCOKEEK, Md. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Prince George’s County man died following a crash Friday night in Accokeek.

Officers responded to the 15000 block of Livingston Road for an SUV crash at 8:25 p.m.

Johvani Cruz of Indian Head was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruz was traveling southbound on Livingston Road when his SUV left the roadway. The SUV struck a brick and concrete fence post and ultimately overturned.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

