ACCOKEEK, Md. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Prince George’s County man died following a crash Friday night in Accokeek.
Officers responded to the 15000 block of Livingston Road for an SUV crash at 8:25 p.m.
Johvani Cruz of Indian Head was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cruz was traveling southbound on Livingston Road when his SUV left the roadway. The SUV struck a brick and concrete fence post and ultimately overturned.
