BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump said he wants to see more federal law enforcement officials in Baltimore and other U.S. cities.
The president told reporters on Monday he’s “gonna do something” in response to continued protests in Portland, Oregon, which he said were being run by anarchists.
“I’m gonna do something, that I can tell you,” he said. “Because we are not gonna let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore, and all of these — Oakland is a mess, we’re not gonna let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats.”
Trump said the federal officials in Portland have done a “great job,” leading him to consider sending them to other cities. In recent days, however, officials in the state, including Governor Kate Brown, have called for the feds to leave the state following clashes with protesters, CBS News reports.
It’s unclear what the size or scope of the federal presence would be.