Another Warm Day On Tap For Tuesday; Highs Expected To Reach Mid-90s
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — West Baltimore is better connected to the internet thanks to a partnership with the University of Maryland Baltimore and Project Waves.

Crews installed WiFi towers to provide free internet access to families who now find themselves working and learning at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university said roughly one-third of Baltimore doesn’t have access to broadband internet.

So far, nearly two dozen families have been connected; officials expect to be able to connect 100 families by the end of the month and 300 after that.

