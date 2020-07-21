Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a 91-year-old woman who went missing late Monday night.
Julia Rice was last seen at about 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Montpelier Street, wearing a blue nightgown and slippers.
She is around five feet tall and weighs about 140 lbs. Police said her family and friends are concerned about her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Julia Rice is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.