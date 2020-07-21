TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Fifty local organizations received grants totaling $400,000 from the Baltimore County COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund in an effort to promote public health while fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding will range from $3,000 to $11,300 to the organizations.
“County government is working around the clock to respond to this crisis, but we know even more needs to be done. We’re so thankful for partners like BGE, Tradepoint Atlantic, the Weinberg Foundation and all our generous donors for recognizing that we are in this together, ” Baltimore County Executive Olszewski said. “Baltimore County is home to so many dedicated community organizations and we’re proud to support the invaluable services they provide to our neighbors during this trying time.”
The county said the Emergency Response Fund, managed by the Baltimore Community Foundation, has raised more than $150,000 from more than 150 individual, private and philanthropic donors.
They also announced BGE has made a $285,000 contribution to the fund, with $185,000 supporting grantees while $100,000 is reserved to enhance the county’s response to reopening small businesses.
Here is a full list of the organizations awarded grants:
- AfriThrive Inc
- Agape Christian Church
- Arc Baltimore
- Aspen Day Treatment
- Baltimore Association of Nepalese in America INC
- Baltimore Job Hunters Support Group (BJHSG)
- Bas Melech Performing Arts Center Inc
- Board of Child Care
- CASA of Baltimore County, Inc.
- Cavanaugh House
- CHANA – A Program of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore
- Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc.
- Chesapeake Bay Memories Charities Inc.
- Children’s Home, Inc.
- Community Crisis Center, Inc.
- Congregation Ariel Russian Community Synagogue, Inc.
- Covenant Guild, Inc.
- Diversified Housing Development, Inc.
- FreeState Justice
- Friendship Circle of Baltimore
- From One Fan To Another Inc.
- HACSI Hindu American Community Service Inc.
- Hall at North Point Edgemere
- Heaven on Earth NOW
- Holistically Empowered Youth, Inc.
- Humane Society of Baltimore County
- Improving Education Inc.
- Islamic Society of Baltimore
- Jacksonville Senior Center Council
- Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland
- KEYS Empowers, Inc.
- Lake Roland Nature Council
- Life Builders Church
- Linwood Center
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Morning Star Baptist Church of Baltimore County
- NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore
- No More Stolen Childhoods
- One Love Foundation in Honor of Yeardley Love
- Oregon Ridge Nature Center Council
- Penn-Mar Human Services
- Randallstown Mount Olive United Methodist Church
- Research and Counselling Foundation for African Migrants (RECFAM)
- Set The Captives Free Outreach Center Inc.
- Spectrum Support, Inc.
- St Matthew United Methodist Church
- St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center
- Towson University Foundation
- Trinity Temple, Inc.
- TWS Community Outreach
