BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles paid tribute to Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis Monday evening before taking to the field for their exhibition game against the Washington Nationals.
Lewis, 80, died on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Honoring the life of Congressman John Lewis pic.twitter.com/VoVUfMhok2
— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) July 20, 2020
Orioles players stood with their hats over their hearts as the stadium announcer recounted his civil rights work. The stadium then held a moment of silence before the first pitch.
The Nats went on to win Monday’s game 4-2.