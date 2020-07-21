SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) – Maryland State Police arrested and charged a Wicomico County man Tuesday with distribution and possession of child pornography.
The suspect is identified as Richard E. Rathel, 66, of Salisbury, Maryland. He is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.
He was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center for processing and an initial appearance before a court commissioner, where he was ordered to be held without bond.
The three-month investigation began when police received a tip regarding potential child pornography files being uploaded from the Internet.
The investigation identified an address and Maryland State Police investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence.
During the service of the search warrant, evidence was found that led to the suspect’s arrest and the charges placed against him, police said.
The investigation is continuing.