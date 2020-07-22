BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens said on Twitter Wednesday that they’re working with the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland in an effort to bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup to M&T Bank Stadium.
Led by Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford and Maryland Sports Executive Director Terry Hasseltine, the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Destination Delegation met virtually with representatives from FIFA and the United States Soccer Federation to present their plans to get the 2026 FIFA World Cup at M&T Bank Stadium.
“Maryland has a tremendous opportunity to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Baltimore. From its cutting edge sports venues & world-class attractions, to its diverse population & cultural experiences, Baltimore is the perfect FIFA World Cup host city. I look forward to continuing to work with our partners to bring this opportunity to Maryland and showcase Charm City to the world,” said Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford.
The Baltimore-Maryland Host Delegation had been meeting virtually over the last few weeks in preparation for the recent meeting. Hasseltine said the group decided on the theme of “Why Baltimore” as a focus of their presentation, spotlighting specific topics as recommended in previous exchanges and workgroups outlined by FIFA and USSF officials.
Following their short video presentation, FIFA and USSF officials submitted questions to the delegation to be answered at a later date.
Baltimore is one of 17 cities in the United States hoping to be awarded match play for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The United States is part of the North American United Bid Effort, which also includes Canada and Mexico as sites for match play.
FIFA is expected to choose ten cities in the United States to host match play for the 2026 World Cup and three apiece in Canada and Mexico, respectively.