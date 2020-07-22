BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All in-person Homecoming celebrations at Morgan State University are canceled this year due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The homecoming concert, pep rally, parade, game day campus activities and MSU Foundation Gala are all off, according to the University.

“In the best interest of the greater campus community, this year, the circumstances dictate that we must forgo our annual tradition of celebrating alma mater in-person during Morgan’s Homecoming Week,” said Morgan President David K. Wilson. “While this decision may be disappointing for the thousands of current students, alumni and friends that look forward to this opportunity to fellowship and engage in revelry each year, unfortunately, our current reality calls for a greater sense of responsibility on the part of the University. Based on the best guidance that we are receiving from health officials this is the safest and most prudent course of action to take.”