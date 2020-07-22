Despite Indoor Dining Shutdown, Baltimore Restaurant Week Set To Begin FridayDespite an announcement from Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young on Wednesday morning that indoor dining will be shut down due to the coronavirus, organizers of the Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week said the event will continue.

Work Underway On WJZ's Candelabra Tower; Old Antennas RemovedEyes were on the skies around Television Hill on Tuesday as the antennas for three local TV stations, including WJZ, were removed from the iconic candelabra tower in north Baltimore.

Hold The Onions: Marylanders Prefer To Skip The Onions, Tomato On Food, Report ShowsEveryone has their preferences when it comes to food, but it appears Marylanders really hate onions, according to Uber Eats' second-annual Cravings Report.

This Elkton, Maryland Shop Sells Old Bay Beef JerkyThe shop is described as an Oly Bay lover's dream, with Old Bay Hot Sauce, Bloody Mary mix, masks, blankets, pillows and even socks.

Reopening Baltimore: 5 City Pools, Basketball Courts, Playgrounds Set To Reopen MondayA number of pools and playgrounds in Baltimore are set to reopen on Monday after the coronavirus pandemic kept them closed for months.

Maryland Couple Holds Small Home Wedding After Coronavirus Forced Larger Ceremony's CancellationA Maryland couple didn't let the coronavirus stop their wedding.