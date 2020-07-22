WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Hostess, Local TV, Raspberry Zingers, Recall, Talkers, Zingers

LENEXA, Kansas (WJZ) — Hostess Brands is recalling a number of Raspberry Zingers snack cakes that could develop mold before their “best-by” dates.

A recall notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website said the affected items were sold at stores across the country, ranging from dollar stores to grocery stores, convenience stores and mass merchandisers.

The notice does not specify how many snack cakes are being recalled but lists five products with 11 different batch numbers and best-by dates ranging from August 26 to August 29. Other Hostess snacks are not included in the recall.

The full list includes:

Product Item UPC Batch Best By Date
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh) 888109110604 H061224000 08/26/2020
H061324000 08/27/2020
H061424000 08/28/2020
H061524000 08/29/2020
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen) 888109110604 H061524000
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh) 888109010089 H061224000 08/26/2020
H061324000 08/27/2020
H061424000 08/28/2020
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen) 888109010089 H061424000
H061524000
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count) 888109010089 H061224000 8/26/2020

Anyone who bought the recalled items should not eat them and contact the store where they bought them for a refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply