LENEXA, Kansas (WJZ) — Hostess Brands is recalling a number of Raspberry Zingers snack cakes that could develop mold before their “best-by” dates.
A recall notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website said the affected items were sold at stores across the country, ranging from dollar stores to grocery stores, convenience stores and mass merchandisers.
The notice does not specify how many snack cakes are being recalled but lists five products with 11 different batch numbers and best-by dates ranging from August 26 to August 29. Other Hostess snacks are not included in the recall.
The full list includes:
|Product
|Item UPC
|Batch
|Best By Date
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh)
|888109110604
|H061224000
|08/26/2020
|H061324000
|08/27/2020
|H061424000
|08/28/2020
|H061524000
|08/29/2020
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen)
|888109110604
|H061524000
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh)
|888109010089
|H061224000
|08/26/2020
|H061324000
|08/27/2020
|H061424000
|08/28/2020
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen)
|888109010089
|H061424000
|H061524000
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count)
|888109010089
|H061224000
|8/26/2020
Anyone who bought the recalled items should not eat them and contact the store where they bought them for a refund.