UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been accused of fatally shooting a woman with whom he had a prior relationship.

Donnell Mitchell, 25, was charged with murder in the death of Windy Robinson on Tuesday, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.

Donnell Mitchell. Credit: Prince George’s County Police

The charges against Mitchell came four days after officers responding to a call about a car that stopped in the middle of the road in Clinton found Robinson inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Mitchell is being held without bond at the county’s corrections department. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

