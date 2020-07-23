CORONAVIRUS IN MD:600+ New Cases Reported Thursday; Hospitalizations Up Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body Found, Calvert County, Fatal Fire, Fire, Huntingtown, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating a fire at a home in Calvert County where firefighters found a man’s body.

The state fire marshals office said the fire happened at a home in the 3300 block of Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown on Thursday morning. Neighbors called 911 to report the home was on fire.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Firefighters put out the flames and then discovered a man’s body inside. The body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The home did not have working smoke alarms or running water, the fire marshal’s office said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply