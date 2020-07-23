Comments
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating a fire at a home in Calvert County where firefighters found a man’s body.
The state fire marshals office said the fire happened at a home in the 3300 block of Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown on Thursday morning. Neighbors called 911 to report the home was on fire.
Firefighters put out the flames and then discovered a man’s body inside. The body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy.
The home did not have working smoke alarms or running water, the fire marshal’s office said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.