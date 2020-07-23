BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The need for forensic scientists is growing at a substantial rate, and in a city like Baltimore, those training for these positions might be able to find meaningful work throughout Maryland.

In any crime-ridden city, the need for answers weighs heavily on those seeking justice.

“In a twisted way, when you’re dealing with some of the worst things people can do, they are still helping people and families, and it’s a very important thing,” David Rivers, Director of Forensic Studies at Loyola University Maryland, said.

Rivers is in charge of launching a program next fall that would utilize science to study fingerprints, ballistics or any other piece of physical evidence that has a pattern. The goal is to teach students to crack cases.

“Forensic science, no matter what area they go into, it’s because they deep down do have an interest in solving crime,” Rivers said.

The Bureau of Labor predicts there will be more than 2,400 positions for forensic scientists by 2028, a 14 percent increase from the number of positions currently available.

For a full-time student, the master’s program would take two years to complete, but people already in the fields of work can take courses to sharpen their skills and become more advanced in solving crime.

“Need for the crime labs was very evident. I got the feedback from the folks in our area telling me this is what Loyola could do to help,” Rivers said. “Providing this training specifically for Maryland because we have so many labs in the state itself, so trying to give back to the state.”

Rivers said there is a need for fingerprints experts, especially in the backed-up labs where many cases remain unsolved.

The next great pupil could be anyone, Rivers said.

“Someone doesn’t have to think, ‘Oh, I’ve never done anything in forensic science before. I can’t get a master’s in it. You can,” Rivers said.

The program will only take about 24 students at first and a majority of the 12 courses will be hands-on, hoping many graduates stay local to utilize their skills to solve local crimes.