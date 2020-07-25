Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they say stole two ATMs.
Police say one ATM was located at 503 West Cold Spring Lane, and another at 3501 St. Paul Street.
Detectives discovered images of the suspects on security camera footage and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
Detectives believe the suspects were driving a newer, dark colored model of a Toyota Highlander.
Anyone knowing the identity or these suspects is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.