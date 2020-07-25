Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the 300 block of South Franklintown Road just after 12:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was takento an area hospital where he died shortly after 3:00 P.M.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-77lockup.