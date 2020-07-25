CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,200 New Cases; Largest Daily Increase Since May 19
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Crime, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Franklintown Road just after 12:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was takento an area hospital where he died shortly after 3:00 P.M.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-77lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply