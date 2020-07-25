CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,200 New Cases; Largest Daily Increase Since May 19
Germantown shooting, Montgomery County Fire Department, Shooting

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Germantown Saturday night, according to officials.

Montgomery County Fire officials said the shooting happened in the 18500 block of Cinnamon Drive.

Officials said the three shooting victims were taken to area trauma hospitals.

Officials have not yet provided any further information.

