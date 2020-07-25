Comments
GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Germantown Saturday night, according to officials.
Montgomery County Fire officials said the shooting happened in the 18500 block of Cinnamon Drive.
Update: 18500blk of Cinnamon Drive ~ MCFRS units are assisting MCPD with three(3) shooting victims being transported to area trauma hospitals. Expect traffic to be rerouted in the area. @mcfrsPIO @DavidPazos15 https://t.co/RQWi3KtWGW
— Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) July 26, 2020
Officials said the three shooting victims were taken to area trauma hospitals.
Officials have not yet provided any further information.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!