LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest but are still investigating after a 16-year-old was stabbed in Anne Arundel County over the weekend.
Officers responded to an assault in the area of Marganza South and Wenona South in Laurel at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
A 16-year-old victim was involved in an altercation with three or four suspects at the Tobacco Park Store.
The victim left the area in his vehicle, police said. The suspects involved in the first altercation then found him in the area of Marganza South and Wenona South and assaulted him.
During the assault, one of the suspects stabbed the 16-year-old victim. The suspects then fled.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police identified one of the suspects, a 17-year-old James Alexander Cantoral. He was arrested and taken to central booking for processing where he was charged as an adult.
He is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and reckless endangerment.
Western District detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.