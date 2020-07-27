CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases At 83.7K; Hospitalizations Nearly Flat
By Amy Kawata
Filed Under:Baltimore, Body Found, Crime, Local TV, South Baltimore, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City fire crews responded to South Baltimore Monday morning for a report of a body in the water.

The body was found in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road close to the Wheelabrator and just a few blocks south of the Horseshoe Casino.

Fire crews remain on scene.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

