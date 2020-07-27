Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City fire crews responded to South Baltimore Monday morning for a report of a body in the water.
The body was found in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road close to the Wheelabrator and just a few blocks south of the Horseshoe Casino.
Fire crews remain on scene.
BCFD crews on scene near 1800 Annapolis Road and Wheelabrator.
A body found in water. Crews are still on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/iRnVzCABM1
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) July 27, 2020
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!