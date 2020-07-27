CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,100 New Cases In 24 Hours, Hospitalizations Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Danford Drive, Douglas Street, Elkton, Local TV, Shooting, Shots Fired, Talkers

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Elkton are asking for information on two shots fired incidents over the weekend, including one in which a bullet pierced a bedroom wall while a child slept inside.

The first incident happened Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Danford Drive. The Elkton Police Department said a vehicle was damaged in the area.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said several vehicles and homes were hit by gunfire in the 200 block of Douglas Street. One of the rounds pierced a sleeping child’s bedroom wall.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-398-4200.

Comments

Leave a Reply