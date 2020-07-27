Comments
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Elkton are asking for information on two shots fired incidents over the weekend, including one in which a bullet pierced a bedroom wall while a child slept inside.
The first incident happened Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Danford Drive. The Elkton Police Department said a vehicle was damaged in the area.
Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said several vehicles and homes were hit by gunfire in the 200 block of Douglas Street. One of the rounds pierced a sleeping child’s bedroom wall.
No one was hurt in either incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-398-4200.