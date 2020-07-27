SILVER RUN, MD. (WJZ) — A motorcyclist is dead after fleeing from police in Pennsylvania earlier Monday, Maryland State Police said.
Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Maryland State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Rt. 97 near Arters Mill Road.
A Pennsylvania police officer had attempted to stop Denton Shively, 28, of Hampstead, on his motorcycle in the Littlestown Police Department’s jurisdiction, but Shively refused to stop and accelerated away.
The officer kept following Shively and then came upon where Shively had crashed. The officer called emergency personnel to respond and gave emergency care to Shively until EMS units arrived.
Police learned the motorcycle was driving southbound on Rt. 97 while attempting to flee the officer when it left the shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole.
The Maryland State Police investigation is continuing and police said questions regarding the attempted traffic stop should be directed to the Littlestown Police Department.