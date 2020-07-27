Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings within half a mile of each other Monday that left one man dead and another injured.
The first shooting happened around 5:08 p.m. in the 1800 block of McHenry Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim later died at an area hospital, police said.
The second shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Penrose Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his shoulder.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.