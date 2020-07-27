MIAMI, Fla. (WJZ) — A Orioles game scheduled for Monday night in Miami was cancelled, according to reports, after an coronavirus outbreak was reported among Marlins players in Philadelphia.

Eight more players and two more coaches tested positive for COVID-19, CBS Miami reports. Four players tested positive Sunday, per reports.

MLB Reporter Ken Rosenthal tweeted a source told him the game was cancelled.

Source: Marlins’ game tonight against Orioles in Miami has been cancelled. Team still in Philadelphia. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020

BREAKING – Tonight's game between the Orioles and Marlins has reportedly been canceled. pic.twitter.com/t3SeGO4Hso — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) July 27, 2020

Then USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that up to 12 Marlins players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

The #Marlins remain in Philadelphia with as many as 12 of their players and coaches having tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 27, 2020

ESPN rdetailed eight more players and two members of the coaching staff returned positive results with the most recent round of testing. That brings the total number of cases within the clubhouse in recent days to 14.

Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

On Sunday, CBS Miami reported that four Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Miami Marlins scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia.

Then news came that three other starting players — catcher Jorge Alfaro, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez — all had tested postive for coronavirus, according to baseball writer Robert Murray.

The Marlins then delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team. The team remains in Philadelphia to undergo further testing. Manager Don Mattingly told reporters on Sunday that the players who had tested positive were quarantining in Philadelphia.

The Marlins outbreak may affect more than just tonight’s game against the Orioles. Miami was in the visiting clubhouse in Philadelphia throughout the weekend, a clubhouse which the New York Yankees are now supposed to be in for the next two days when they play the Phillies.

