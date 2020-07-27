CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases At 83.7K; Hospitalizations Nearly Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Marlins, mlb, Orioles, Sports

MIAMI, Fla. (WJZ) — A Orioles game scheduled for Monday night in Miami was cancelled, according to reports, after an coronavirus outbreak was reported among Marlins players in Philadelphia.

Eight more players and two more coaches tested positive for COVID-19, CBS Miami reports. Four players tested positive Sunday, per reports.

MLB Reporter Ken Rosenthal tweeted a source told him the game was cancelled.

Then USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that up to 12 Marlins players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN rdetailed eight more players and two members of the coaching staff returned positive results with the most recent round of testing. That brings the total number of cases within the clubhouse in recent days to 14.

On Sunday, CBS Miami reported that four Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Miami Marlins scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia.

Then news came that three other starting players — catcher Jorge Alfaro, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez — all had tested postive for coronavirus, according to baseball writer Robert Murray.

The Marlins then delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team. The team remains in Philadelphia to undergo further testing. Manager Don Mattingly told reporters on Sunday that the players who had tested positive were quarantining in Philadelphia.

The Marlins outbreak may affect more than just tonight’s game against the Orioles. Miami was in the visiting clubhouse in Philadelphia throughout the weekend, a clubhouse which the New York Yankees are now supposed to be in for the next two days when they play the Phillies.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

Comments

Leave a Reply