COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A group of volunteers will be building desks for students in need in Howard County, and repairing homes on Saturday.
DreamBuilders, a non-profit, faith-based group, will host a community work day this Saturday. They’ve had to pause other construction projects due to the coronavirus.
“Although we decided that we could not continue our typical construction projects due to social distancing guidelines, we felt strongly that we have much to offer the local community, including our organization skills, our connections with building suppliers, and our loyal volunteer base,” said John McBeth of DreamBuilders.
Two Howard County teachers, on the group’s leadership team, pointed out that many students don’t have a place at home where they can do their homework. Since the upcoming semesters will be virtual, a desk would be helpful.
Due to COVID restrictions, event organizers are not able to accept any more volunteers for this event at this time.
“We have planned a variety of physically distanced work stations to build and assemble more than 100 desks for low-income families in need of our help,” said Jeff Kassman, a member of DreamBuilders’ leadership team who is chairing the project and bringing his building expertise as President of KasCon, Inc. a general contracting firm in Columbia, MD.
If you wish to make a donation to support this effort, please go to https://dreambuildersmd.org/home/donate/