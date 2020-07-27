Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Construction on two new restaurants is now underway at Cross Street Market in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood.
Watershed and Atlas Fish Market are both expected to open early next year.
Watershed will have indoor seating as well as an expansive rooftop with a covered bar, outdoor patio and game area. It’s described as the perfect place for crabs, cocktails and sunshine.
As for Atlas Fish Market, customers will be able to buy fresh fish from around the world there, including Maryland crab meat, Gulf shrimp and more.
It will also include a full-service bar serving a variety of oysters and other selections from the raw bar.