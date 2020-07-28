(EASTON, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Rebecca Lee Garner, 31, of Denton, was involved in the crash, driving a 2020 Kia Optima.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, state police responded to westbound Route 328/New Bridge Road, west of Fisher Road in Caroline County.
Police found the Kia Optima overturned with its left side up against a telephone pole.
Garner was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Donald Lee Lord, 32, of Denton, was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.
Garner’s body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Police are still investigating the cause and any contributing factors of the crash.
The east and westbound lanes of Maryland Route 328 were closed for the investigation. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel assisted with a detour around the crash scene. The investigation is continuing.