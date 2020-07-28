BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health will distribute free masks to Marylanders who visit state-run COVID-19 test sites throughout the summer.

The events are part of the #MaskOnMaryland campaign to encourage all Marylanders to wear face coverings in public places to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The first event is July 29 at the Baltimore Convention Center COVID-19 testing site starting at 8 a.m.

“Marylanders need to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while in public to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Community cooperation with mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing is still our best defense against the spread of COVID-19 at this time.”

Marylanders will receive a package of five reusable masks and information on the importance of using them.

MDH and local partners will host #MasksOnMaryland free mask giveaways throughout the summer and possibly into the fall, while supplies are available.

The tests are provided at no out-of-pocket cost to patients and Marylanders don’t need to exhibit symptoms or suspect exposure in order to get tested.

A doctor’s order is not required to get tested.

The next #MasksOnMaryland event is planned for the week of August 3 at the Pimlico Race Course testing site. Details about the event will be available next week.

For more testing information and a comprehensive list of testing sites across the state, visit covidtest.maryland.gov.

Additional COVID-19 information and resources for Marylanders are available at www.coronavirus.maryland.gov.