ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Eastern Boulevard near Orville Road in Essex, according to police.
Police said it happened Tuesday morning shortly after 5 a.m.
The man attempted to cross Eastern Boulevard near Orville Road against the pedestrian signal at the crosswalk when he was struck by a Nissan Sentra traveling east on Eastern Boulevard, police said.
The man was taken to a local hospital by medics. He is in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team continues to investigate the crash. Any witnesses are asked to call the crash team at 410-887-5396.