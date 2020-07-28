CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 600 new cases reported Tuesday as total cases number surpasses 85K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Homicide detectives responded and are investigating this murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police immediately.

