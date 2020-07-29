Comments
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County woman will spend seven years in prison after she plead guilty to animal cruelty charges back in October.
Laura Filler was sentenced by a judge Tuesday.
According to court records, 27 dogs were found dead and another 27 were living in deplorable conditions last year in Hampstead.
In court, she apologized. Her husband, John Roberts, will spend 11 years behind bars.
The couple will also pay restitution to the local humane society which rescued the animals.