BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before their home opener against the New York Yankees Wednesday, the Orioles honored Mo Gaba as the 10th man.

Mo, a Baltimore sports superfan, passed away Tuesday at the age of 14 after his fourth bout with cancer.

Before Mo passed, he recorded a message for his beloved Orioles.

“I am so excited we’re back to baseball. I know it’s going to be hard to play without us fans in the ballpark right now. But I speak for all of Birdland when I say that we’re supporting you from near and far.”

"Tonight is special. Because this time Mo gets to see his first Orioles game." pic.twitter.com/GDHBuJi50U — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) July 30, 2020

The Orioles honored Mo as the 10th man before the game, and even hung a special jersey in the dugout.

The team tweeted, “Tonight is special. Because this time Mo gets to see his first Orioles game.”

Cancer had taken Mo’s eyesight before the age of one.

Mo was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame Tuesday. He is just the second fan in franchise history to receive that honor.