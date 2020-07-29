Comments
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a man was shot in Nottingham Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 8400 block of Honeygo Boulevard just after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Department’s Violent Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.