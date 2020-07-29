BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baseball has a different feel this year without fans in the stands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But, O’s fans are finding different ways to cheer on the team.

“It’s definitely not the same,” said Colin Cluster.

“It’s definitely tough because we’re true fans,” said Rob Bailey. “The fans want to be inside the stadium and watch the game.”

The typical Opening Day buzz in Baltimore was more of a whisper this year.

“It would be shoulder to shoulder, hundreds of people inside, hundreds of people outside,” Cluster said.

“When you come down here and you see that there is no one out here, it kind of really sets everything into reality,” said Mike Lance.

At Pickles Pub, the challenge wasn’t installing TV’s outside for fans to watch or setting up outdoor tables, it was filling the seats.

“We don’t have the line of thousands of people to get in here or go to the game. Obviously not having fans kind of hurts,” Tom Leonard, General Manager of Pickles Pub, said.

While no fans are allowed inside the stadium this year, that’s not stopping diehard fans from coming out.

“They’ll be able to hear us, we’ll scream loud enough,” said Mary Bailey.

“The fans are going to rally one way or another,” said Jake Walters.

They hope to soon hear the familiar crack of the bat.

“It’s just what diehard fans would do, come up here and be as close as we can,” Bailey said.