BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens star quarterback and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson was voted the Number 1 player in the NFL by his peers Wednesday night.
Every year, players vote who is the best in the league.
This year, it was Lamar Jackson at Number 1, followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Number 2.
Debuting at #1… YUP. #NFLTop100
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/63Z2bcFVDN
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 30, 2020
The year before, Jackson did not make the top-100 list.
Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has a question for EA Sports following the vote.
Now can @EAMaddenNFL explain how the MVP and #1 top 100 player only a 94 ???
— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) July 30, 2020
“Now can @EAMaddenNFL explain how the MVP and #1 top 100 player only a 94 ???” Brown said on Twitter.
Jackson won the MVP last season. He set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) while passing for 3,127 yards with 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also ran for seven TDs, and the Ravens had the league’s best record at 14-2.