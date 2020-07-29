WOODSBORO, MD. (WJZ) — A registered sex offender in Woodsboro was indicted on July 24 for 10 counts of distribution of child pornography.
The investigation began when 52-year-old Jeffrey John White distributed more than ten files of child pornography to an undercover Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detective assigned to the Frederick County Cybercrime Task Force.
Officials got a search and seizure warrant at White’s home on South 2nd Street in Woodsboro on July 6. Several items were seized from the home and he was arrested and charged that day.
He had previously been investigated for and charged with possession of child pornography in 2014 in Montgomery County.
That case’s charging documents indicate over 9,000 files of child sexual abuse material were found in his possession. He was found guilty and has been on probation and the sex offender registry since.
White remains held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.