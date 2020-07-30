Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Thursday night in southwest Baltimore.
Police were called to the 500 block of S. Smallwood Street for a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Due to the severity of the victims injuries, detectives from the Homicide Unit were called to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.